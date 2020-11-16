Fire damages home near Rexburg

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire caused an estimated $225,000 damage to a home at 4292 S. 1100 East, near Rexburg, at around 3:44 p.m. Sunday.

The Madison Fire Department said smoke was flowing out of the entire attic and roof structure, but firefighters kep it from spreading further inside the house.

All occupants of the house were evacuated. There were no injuries.

Firefighters got to the fire through the interior of the house and used salvage covers to protect the contents of the home.

“With the wind gusting as much as it was this afternoon, we’re thankful the homeowners didn’t open up windows and doors,” said Dale Pickering, Division Chief of Madison Fire Department. “The additional wind would have caused the fire to quickly grow. Homeowners used multiple fire extinguishers to lessen the impact of the fire.”

The Fire Department believes the fire may have been caused by an electrical problem with a bathroom fan.



It was the sixth structure fire the Madison Fire Department has responded to in the last 12 days.