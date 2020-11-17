National Park Service names new Grand Teton leader

Local News

Washington D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - The National Park Service has named Palmer "Chip" Jenkins, Jr. as the new superintendent of Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway in Wyoming.

Jenkins is currently serving as superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park and will assume his new position within the next 60 days.

"I am honored to join the employees, partners and incredible community of stewards that care for Grand Teton National Park and I look forward to working side by side with the amazing team," Jenkins said.

Federal officials said Jenkins was adept at finding innovative and collaborative solutions and to working well with the local community.

Jenkins has served as superintendent at Mountain Rainier since 2018. In a 34-year career, he has also served as superintendent of North Cascades National Park, superintendent of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, acting superintendent of Yosemite National Park, and as a deputy regional director and acting regional director. Jenkins also worked as a natural resources specialist with the Park Service Denver Service Center.

Jenkins' wife, Laurie, also works for the Park Service's Natural Landmarks Program.