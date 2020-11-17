Salmon-Challis Forest to remove old buildings

Local News

NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After an assessment of current infrastructure, the Salmon-Challis National Forest has decided to remove three unneeded buildings.

An old bunkhouse, mechanic shop, and a fire shop were part of the Hughes Creek Ranger Station developed at North Fork, Idaho during the New Deal Era of 1933 to 1940. Three of the buildings are currently in use and others have been closed for health and safety concerns.

“The deferred maintenance needs for facilities on the Forest is astronomical,” said Mike Carroll, Forest Engineer. “The Forest is allocated roughly $240,000 dollars annually for maintenance of 385 building facilities. The estimated deferred maintenance costs for just the three buildings scheduled for removal is $910,000,” said Carroll.



The forest's evaluation determined that the office, shop, and storage space needs are far better met where they align with personnel staffing.

North Fork District Ranger Ken Gebhardt signed a Record of Decision in October approving removal of the three buildings.

He said this will help the Forest reduce deferred maintenance costs, help the Forest focus limited facilities funding on priority maintenance work, and also helps the Forest maintain historic buildings where appropriate and cost effective.