Pile burning underway on public lands this week

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-With weather conditions favorable, the Bureau of Land Management has begun burning slash piles off the Yale-Kilgore Road Wednesday and Thursday.

The controlled burn is part of a program to reduce potential wildland fuels on BLM land near private property and residential developments in the Island Park community.



A similar burn was completed yesterday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest (below). Those piles were created during the Goldstone Fire suppression effort last summer.