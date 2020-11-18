Search continues for missing man

Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the family of missing person Sterling Johnson are still searching for him and have confirmed he was seen in the Butte, Mont. area.

Deputies were able to confirm through tips and investigation Johnson took a bus from Idaho Falls on October 30 to Butte. Following his arrival there, Johnson was sighted at a rescue mission and was slated to ride a bus from Butte to Portland, Org.

Deputies confirmed the ticket purchased by Johnson was not used due to travel restrictions and returned to where it was purchased.

Johnson was seen wearing the gray sweatpants and blue or gray hoodie he was last seen wearing in the Idaho Falls area but had obtained a denim-like coat and bib overalls from services in the Butte area.

At this time, Johnson’s whereabouts and welfare are still unknown, and deputies have distributed his information to law enforcement in the region.

Johnson was last seen in Butte on or about November 6, and it’s unknown whether or not he is still there, found another way to travel toward Portland Oregon, or possibly traveling back to the Idaho Falls area.

Johnson suffers from medical and mental health issues that require medication, and it is believed he does not have the resources to maintain his normal course of treatment, putting him at serious medical-related risk.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately, Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200, or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or the P3tips app on your mobile device.