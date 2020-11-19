Suspect charged after alleged home invasion

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Driggs man will appear for a preliminary hearing next week on multiple charges, after allegedly breaking into an Idaho Falls home and threatening the occupants.

Braxton Damon Robles, 22, was charged with 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Burglary, both felonies, three counts of misdemeanor battery, obstruction of a telephone, and resisting and obstructing police officers after the incident.

Police were flagged down by a man shortly before 11 p.m. November 13. The man told police someone broke into his girlfriend's sister's house and assaulted them and that the suspect was still there.

According to court documents, officers followed the victim to the home, where Robles pointed his fingers at the victim like a gun, then struck him in the face. The officer used a Taser, without effect, before taking Robles to the ground.

Occupants of the home said Robles came into the home looking for money and guns. They said Robles punched a 10-year-old boy, then broke into a bathroom and grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the hair and forced her into the living room.

Braxton pointed his fingers at them in the shape of a gun and said he was going to kill them. The boy said he managed to get out of the house and tried to call for help, but Robles took his cell phone. The victim, along with his aunt and mother were forced to get back into the house where Braxton allegedly kept them from leaving or calling for help.

The victims said Braxton chased the mother into a parking lot as she tried to call 911. She told police she was afraid for her life, according to the court documents.

Robles posted a $100,000 surety bond and was released from the Bonneville County Jail pending his preliminary hearing November 25.