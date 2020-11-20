ISU extends business degree to Associate Degree holders

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University's College of Business has won approval to offer a fully online completion degree for people holding an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts degree from another institution.

Students who complete the program will hold a Bachelor of Science degree in general business. The program will launche in the fall 2021 semester. Students can begin registering this spring.

“The College of Business found that there were over 10,000 students listed in the State Board of Education’s records with an associate degree from an Idaho institution without finishing a bachelor's degree,” said Bob Houghton, associate dean of the College of Business. “We are hoping that by providing a smooth pathway, the College can help those students complete their bachelor's degree.”

According to Houghton, those who graduate with a bachelor’s degree will earn more than 50 percent more than those holding an associate degree over the course of their career.

"Completing a bachelor’s level degree will enable students to obtain a higher position or better change of career,” said Houghton. “This program will provide an opportunity for students to have a breadth of exposure, at a very high level, to different business skills, knowledge and courses.”

Houghton noted that the program will be offered on a part-time basis, which would make it easier for some students to complete the degree at their own pace.



Some courses will be recorded, allowing students to watch lectures anytime and anywhere. Other courses can be completed online or through a distance learning classroom at a scheduled date and time.

Contact an ISU College of Business advisory or visit their website to learn more about the application process and declaring the degree.