Former parks director leaves lasting legacy

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Former Idaho Parks and Recreation Director Yvonne Ferrell, 84, died Saturday at her home in Boise.



For 15 years, from 1987 to 2002, Ferrell led the agency. She came to Idaho from the Washington State Parks, where she was deputy director, and became the only female parks direction in the nation at that time.



During her tenure, the department opened the Ashton to Tetonia and border-to-border Centennial Trails, Dworshak, Yankee Fork, Glade Creek, Lake Walcott, Lake Cascade, Cast Rocks, and Coeur d’Alene Parkway State Parks.



After retiring, she was founding director of Friends of Idaho State Parks.



Ferrell served as the executive director of the National Association of State Liason Officers and worked to develop the Writers at Harriman State Park program for high school students.