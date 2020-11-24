Phil Meador Subaru donates check Tuesday

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Phil Meador Subaru presented a check for $12,000 to the Russell Davies PTSD Veteran Athletes Organization Tuesday.

The non-profit organization was created to bring veterans out to Pocatello for a two-week course on either kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing, skiing or snowboarding.

Nationally, Subaru has donated almost $25 million to this year’s selected national and local charities. Almost $14 million of that is for local charities across the country.

The grand total amount donated since the program’s inception is anticipated to be over $200 million at year’s end.

Subaru’s Share the Love Event donates $250 for every new Subaru Vehicle sold or leased to customers’ choice of charity during the event time period.