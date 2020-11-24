Skiers and snowboarders ready to fly

Local News

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Ski Idaho reports eight ski resorts plan to open this Thanksgiving weekend.



In our region, Grand Targhee was the second Idaho resort to open for the winter on November 20. It is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Currently, four out of five lifts are operating and 58 of its 97 trails are open. Only 4 miles across the Wyoming border in Alta, "Whydaho," Grand Targhee affiliates with the Idaho Ski Areas Association because the only way to access it is via Driggs, Idaho. It was recently ranked No. 28 among Western U.S. ski areas in SKI Magazine's annual resort guide.



Over the hill, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort kicks off its 55th season Thanksgiving Day and Sun Valley reports chairlifts will begin turning as usual Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26. America's first destination resort and the birthplace of the chairlift, the Central Idaho resort was recently recognized for the first time as the top U.S. ski resort in SKI Magazine's annual resort guide.



Pomerelle, in the Sawtooth National Forest, also plans to open Friday.



Another nine Ski Idaho resorts are scheduled to open soon.

As of now, Pebble Creek projects a December 11 opening. Kelly Canyon has not announced an opening date yet, but owners report the area has good early snow and likely will open in early December. Elsewhere around the state, Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area in Mullan opened November 14. Schweitzer opened for season ticket holders last weekend and will open for daily operations this Friday.



Brundage Mountain will open November 25 for season pass holders. It will be closed Thanksgiving, but back open Friday through Sunday.



Bogus Basin will open for season pass-holders only Friday through Sunday. It will reopen for daily operation next Wednesday. Lost Trail is scheduled to open December 3, Magic Mountain December 5, Tamarack Resort December 11, Soldier Mountain December 17, Little Ski Hill December 21, Bald Mountain December 26, and Cottonwood Butte on December 26.



The Grangeville City Council decided not to open Snowhaven Ski Area and Tubing Hill this year due to COVID-19.