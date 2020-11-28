Portneuf outpatient testing site to move

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Portneuf Medical Center has moved its outpatient COVID-19 testing site, effective Monday, November 30.

The site will move to the Idaho Central Credit Union Trailer 2 in Chubbuck, at 4400 Central Way.

The testing trailer is on the east side of the Credit Union campus.

People should enter from Yellowstone Avenue, turn on Evans Lane, and then turn on Burley Drive. Signs and instructions will be posted.

When you arrive at the testing location, do not go immediately inside. To limit the number of people entering at one time, patients should text call a number listed on the signs. A laboratory worker will then text you when it is your turn to come in and get tested.

You can learn more here about the testing process and how results are provided.