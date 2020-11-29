COVID-19 kiosks coming to Jackson and Teton Village

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County Health has teamed with the Wyoming Department of Health and "Curative" to bring two COVID-19 testing kiosks to the county.

The action will enable the county to double its testing capacity on the Curative platform for local persons who may have had close contact with COVID-19 cases, as well as employees of local businesses. It will also help the county conduct contact tracing and slow community spread.

The kiosks will be located at Teton Village and in the Town of Jackson. The Curative COVID-19 tests are self-collected oral fluid PCR tests that delivers results within 24 to 48 hours.

"We are very excited to have the support from the Wyoming Department of Health to continue to expand COVID-19 testing for Teton County residents and workers," said Director of Health Jodie Pond, MPH. "These new testing sites will allow us to test up to 1,200 people each week and we hope that the kiosk in the Town of Jackson will be open the second week of December.”

Businesses interested in signing up for Teton County, Wyoming's surveillance testing should visit this website for more information.

You can also find additional free resources available through the Wyoming Department of Health.