ISU student-researcher featured in ANS magazine

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University nuclear reactor operator and research assistant Spencer Ercanbrack was recently featured on the cover of the November 2020 issue of Nuclear News. It was part of a story on "The People of Nuclear." The magazine is published by the American Nuclear Society.

Ercanbrack is a graduate of Marsh Valley High School from Robin, Idaho. He wrote a first-person profile of his educational experience. It featured 30 profiles of people working within the nuclear community.

"It was an honor to be a part of the magazine and it was really fun, too,” Ercanbrack said. “I was proud to represent ISU.”