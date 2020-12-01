BLM Idaho Falls District hiring wildland firefighters for 2021

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District is hiring wildland firefighters for the 2021 fire season.

Job applications will start being accepted December 7, 2020.

Pay starts at $13.32/hour with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. To qualify you must be 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.

“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District Assistant Fire Management Officer.

You get to test yourself mentally and physically as a wildland firefighter. Spend your workdays outside on beautiful public lands and get paid to work out.

The Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Menan, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.

You can tune into the virtual recruitment event Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m. on BLM Idaho Fire’s Facebook page to learn more.

For assistance in applying, contact Kris Bruington in Idaho Falls, (208) 524-7668; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, (208) 478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, (208) 756-5497. Or reach out by email at BLM_ID_IFD_firejobs@blm.gov.