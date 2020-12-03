New unemployment claims drop slightly

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The number of people filing new claims for unemployment in Idaho was down by less than 1% for the week ending November 28. 3,991 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, according to the Idaho Department of Labor's weekly report.

The largest group of Idahoans affected by COVID-19 related layoffs are those between 25 and 54. 54% are female. Most of the initial claims were filed in the Boise and Coeur d'Alene areas.

The number of Idahoans filing a continued claim for regular unemployment insurance benefits increased by 3% to 9,245. That is 452 more than filed in the previous week.

The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $5.7 million in claims during the week, the same amount as the previous week. Regular state benefit payouts were $2 million of that.

Federal CARES Act funds covered the balance.

So far, total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $930.2 million.

