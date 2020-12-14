Ammon man charged after alleged gun threat

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Ammon man was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night after witnesses said he pointed a gun at a group of people.



The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1400 South block of Falcon Drive. Deputies were told that Joseph D. Vasquez, 37, had approached people who were moving items out of an apartment. During a verbal argument, they said Vazquez pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened to shoot one of the people in the group.



Vazquez eventually went back into an apartment where deputies found him.



Vasquez denied being involved, but said he might or might not have a gun in the apartment. Other residents of the apartment told deputies they saw Vazquez put the gun into a bag near the rest of his belongings.



That is where they found a loaded 9mm handgun. Vazquez eventually admitted to being part of the argument, but claimed he only lifted his shirt to show the gun in his waistband.



Deputies say Vazquez attempted to pull away from officers as he was being arrested. They said they pushed him down to a couch in order to secure the handcuffs.



He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

