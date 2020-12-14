Locals find key posts on Lummis staff

Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis has announced the staff that will serve key roles in her Washington DC and Wyoming offices.



Kristin Walker, a Jackson Hole High School and College of William and Mary graduate, will serve as Chief of Staff. Walker has a long record as a political strategist, having worked for former Representative Barbara Cubin, retiring Senator Mike Enzi, Governor Mark Gordon, and legislative republicans. She will split her time between offices in Washington and Jackson.



Former Wyoming State Senator and former Teton County Commissioner Leland Christensen will serve as Lummis’ State Director, with offices in Cheyenne and Jackson. Christensen served 15 years in the 19th Special Forces Airborne Army and National Guard and for 20 years with the Teton and Lincoln County Sheriffs’ Offices. He was appointed Deputy Director of Homeland Security by Governor Mark Gordon in 2019.

Darrin Munoz, a Newcastle native, will be the Senator-elect’s Legislative Director and Tyler Lindholm of Sundance will be State Policy Director. Chris Land will serve as General Counsel and Josh Arnold as Deputy Chief of Staff.



Lummis will be formally sworn into office January 3, 2021 in Washington D.C.

