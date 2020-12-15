ISU among Delta Dental benefactors

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Delta Dental of Idaho has donated more than $2 million to Idaho companies and organizations. Most of the funding went to organizations that focus on advancing education.

Idaho State University received $500,000 to outfit its dental hygiene clinic with new work space.



“It’s incredibly important to have well-trained hygienists entering the oral health care field and ISU’s 4-year program is exceptional; their students receive a well-rounded education along with superior oral health training that Idahoans can trust. Those qualities and the fact that ISU’s oral health education perfectly aligns with Delta Dental of Idaho’s mission made supporting them with this donation an easy decision,” said Dr. Kyle Siemen, DMD, and Chair of Delta Dental of Idaho Board of Directors.

Rex Force, Senior Vice Provost and Vice President for Health Sciences at Idaho State University added, "As one of the preeminent dental hygiene programs in the nation, we take seriously our commitment to outstanding student training. The impact of the generous contribution from Delta Dental of Idaho allows us to enhance our training facilities and maintain excellence. Having state-of-the-art equipment not only allows students to learn in a real-world environment, but also enhances our recruitment of the best and brightest students. With Delta Dental's help, we are thrilled to be able to provide improved facilities that benefit the patients our students serve and ultimately improves the health of Idahoans."



In addition to ISU, Delta Dental donated $250,000 to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. The funds will be used for the Center’s new facility and ongoing educational opportunities.



The company donated $100,000 to other community organizations, including Idaho Business for Education, the American Heart Association and others. It also committed $800,000 to help in-network dentists offset the costs of Personal Protection equipment, in addition to $500,000 it distributed to dentists for that purpose last summer.



Delta Dental said it has also provided $345,000 to Idaho free clinics since the Pandemic began as well as $50,000 to community schools and over $30,000 in volunteer hours to various organizations across the state.