1 killed, 3 hurt in three vehicle crash

Local News

PARIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Paris, Idaho man was killed in a three-vehicle crash at milepost 14 on US 89, about one mile south of Paris at 8:12 a.m. Thursday.



Idaho State Police said Peston Schei, 20, of Montpelier, was southbound in a 1996 Dodge Ram. Eldon Bird, 63, of Montpelier was also southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Traeden McPherson, 18, of Paris was northbound in a 1998 Honda Accord.



ISP said the Dodge pickup went into the northbound lane to try to pass the Silverado. The pickup collided with the front of the Honda. The Honda came to rest in the roadway. The Dodge went down an embankment on the west side of the roadway and tipped over onto the driver’s side. The Silverado was struck by debris from the crash. Neither McPherson nor Bird were wearing seatbelts.



McPherson was transported by ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial in Montpelier, where he died of his injuries.



Schei and a juvenile passenger from McPherson’s vehicle were transported to Bear Lake Memorial. Bird was taken to the same hospital by private vehicle.



Schei was later transported to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City by ground ambulance.



The road was blocked for about 3 hours. Investigation of the crash is continuing.

