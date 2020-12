Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Kelly Canyon Ski area announced it will open for the season at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17.



The resort’s website indicates it received 12” of new snow to create a base depth of 14” and 33” at the summit.



According to its report, first-day skiers can expect fresh powder.



Founded in 1957, Kelly Canyon is located about 30 miles northeast of Idaho Falls.