Medical hope rises as virus vaccine arrives

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, regional hospitals report their staffs are feeling both optimistic and hopeful. All reported a resurgence of spirit as they began to vaccinate their emergency room staff with the “Pfizer” vaccine. Each reported to the Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) Board Thursday morning.



EIPH Clinical Services Director Amy Gamett said the initial doses of a “Moderna” vaccine are expected to arrive soon. EIPH hopes to begin providing vaccinations to senior living facilities the week of December 28, and possibly earlier, depending on how quickly vaccine becomes available.



While hope rises, though, health officials encourage the public to continue to be diligent. Hospitals saw a spike in COVID-19 patients in the six days after Thanksgiving and expect another spike after Christmas.



While COVID-19 numbers have improved, they have not improved enough to move any county out of its current risk level. Bonneville, Jefferson, and Madison County remain at “critical” risk, Teton in “high,” and Custer, Fremont, and Lemhi Counties at “moderate” risk.



COVID-19 census numbers were down in all regional hospitals over the past week. All are still short of staff, but beginning to make some progress in meeting staff shortages.



Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) reported 40 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. 13 of those patients were under intensive care. 150 of EIRMC’s staff have been vaccinated, so far. The hospital expects to vaccinate one-fourth of its 2,500 people by the middle of next week.



Idaho Falls Community Hospital reported 19 COVID patients. 8 are in intensive care. It now has 14 ventilators available.



Madison Memorial Hospital Administrator Dr. Rachel Gonzales said her hospital observed what she called a “typical census” for the time of year. There were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but two were recently transferred to other facilities.



As the pandemic continues, EIPH is compiling detailed information about it. You can review latest statistics here.