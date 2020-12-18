ISP has extra DUI patrols out in force

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police troopers are joining their partner law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the ITD Office of Highway Safety in supporting the effort to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways and keep families whole during this holiday season.

"We're reminding people if their holiday plans include alcohol, to plan ahead for a safe ride home," Idaho State Police Trooper Tauna Davis said. "Impaired driving ends lives, changes lives, and leaves families broken. That's something we see first-hand as Troopers. That's why we work to stop impaired driving every day, and this holiday season, we're working overtime so more families can enjoy their holidays together."

The goal of the extra patrols is to increase safety on Idaho's roadways by reducing the number of DUI related crashes.

The deadly impact of driving impaired:

In Idaho in 2019, DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27%, according to the ITD Office of Highway Safety

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the US involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

In 2018, 10,511 people were killed in DUI crashes; that's one person every 50 minutes, according to NHTSA.

"There's a grieving family behind every impaired driving crash statistic. As Troopers, we see that grief when we interact with those families, and it's grief they'll experience for the rest of their lives. So, our message is simple; don't drive impaired on either drugs or alcohol, and don't let friends and family drive impaired," Trooper Davis said.

What can you do?

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

Arrange for a ride share service or taxi

If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt - it's your best defense against impaired drivers, and

If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) or call 911. Your actions could save a life

Extra DUI patrols run through January 3, 2021.

Funding for extra traffic patrols is provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.