Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Juan Carlos Rosales, 28, of Idaho Falls after an armed robbery and high speed chase.





Officers were called to the Hitt the Road Gas Station at the intersection of Ammon and Lincoln Roads at around 11 p.m. Saturday. A clerk said a man wearing a mask entered the business amd demanded money. He said the man indicated he had a weapon under his sweatshirt.



The robber took a small amount of money from the register and left in a silver car.



Within a few minutes, officers spotted a silver Honda driving at a high rate of speed through the roundabout at Ammon and Lincoln and proceeded east. The chase went east to Lincoln Road to 55th East, then north through the city of Iona at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour. During the chase, the vehicle ran stop signs and drove through the middle of the roundabout at at 45th East before losing control on ice and running off the road at 57th North.



Rosales refused to leave the vehicle, until a Sheriff's Office K-9 and deputies pulled him out of it.



Rosales' clothing matched that seen in store surveillance pictures. Money taken from the store was also found in the vehicle.



Rosales was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and a dog bite. He was arrested on felony charges of robbery, eluding, and driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest.



Investigation of the incident is continuing.

