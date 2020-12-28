Antler and horn hunting season to end

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Shed antler and horn hunting collection will come to an end on many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming January 1 at midnight. The closure applies to sections of public land, state land, and Wyoming Game and fish Commission wildlife habitat areas. It is also illegal to enter the property of any person to collect antlers or horns without the permission of the property owner or person in charge of the property, regardless of the time of year.



The closure prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin, and some land west of Laramie from January 1 through 6 a.m. on May 1 of each year. The closure is meant to protect wintering big game.



“The annual shed antler and horn collection closure is to minimize the disturbance and stress to big game on winter and spring ranges by antler hunters,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “It’s very important for the survival of our big game animals that they do not experience undue stress during the winter months. All wildlife enthusiasts statewide can help wildlife by giving them space over the winter and early spring.”



According to Wyoming Game and Fish, “Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public or state land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same potential penalties, including fines, forfeiture of seized shed antler and horns and loss of hunting and fishing privileges, as many other Game and Fish violations.”



The general public may report violations online at the Game and Fish website, or call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847.

