30% chances of snow and gusty winds today with highs only in the upper 50's. Much colder air will invade tonight and into tomorrow and tomorrow night. Cloudy to start with a wind advisory with gusts up to 40 for most of the banana belt. Frost advisory for tonight and a chance of some mixed precip. We rebound to the 60's by Tuesday and warmer into the week for the summer solstice by Thursday at 2:05.

