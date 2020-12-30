ISP vows to protect Capitol decorum

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police have published an open letter they hope will avoid the kind of mayhem that accompanied a special legislative session last summer.



In it, ISP urges visitors to “be familiar with and respectful of the Idaho Legislature.” It points out that Lawmakers have authority to set rules and decorum to protect public safety and the spirit of debate.



And, ISP adds, “violations of the rules of decorum will result in action, which could include being arrested and/or trespassed from the premises.”



