Air quality advisory issued for Franklin County

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for Franklin County.



The county is experiencing a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels that have resulted in degraded air quality. Under those conditions, IDEQ said degraded air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive people.



Air quality is currently in the “moderate” category, and a high pressure ridge that has moved into the area will cause deteriorating air quality as pollutant levels rise.



The designation has triggered burning restrictions in the area. It restricts wood burning to certified or exempted woodstoves only. The ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved. All outdoor burning is prohibited.



A cold front is forecast to enter the area on Saturday, which could improve air quality for the weekend.

