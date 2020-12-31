Conservation officers investigate wasted ducks

Local News

McCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-About a dozen dead duck carcasses were dumped on the side of Hall Road in McCammon.



The Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a Citizens Against Poaching tip on Christmas Day. The ducks were a mixture of common goldeneyes, gadwalls, and mallards. Some had been cleaned with breast meat removed. Others were left to waste, which is a violation of state code.



“I just want people to be aware that if you harvest waterfowl, it is the law that you take the edible portions of those birds home with you-- in this case, the breast meat,” said Senior Conservation Officer Nick Noll. “It’s a shame that these birds were wasted and then thrown off the road in view of the public’s eye.”

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the McCammon case.



Those with information regarding this incident can call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Officer Noll at 208-221-8134. Callers can remain anonymous.