Fast action keeps house fire damage minimal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a fire at a home in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive at around 5:05 p.m. Friday. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 5:17 p.m.

Smoke was reported coming from the eaves of the house when firefighters arrived. Three people and a dog were evacuated safely.

The fire extended from a wood burning stove into the wall behind it, then ran up into the ceiling. The homeowners reported minimal damage.