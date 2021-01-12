Fall River manager wins seat on NW Power Council

Local News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KIFI)-Fall River Electric Cooperative General Manager Bryan Case has been elected to the board of the Northwest Power Planning Council.



Case will serve as Vice Chair of the council’s Fish and Wildlife committee. He succeeds Roger Kline, of Wasco County PUD, who moves on as chair of the Council.



Bear Prairie, of Idaho Falls Power, was elected to the executive committee of the PPC for 2021-2022.



The Council represents over 100 consumer-owned electric utilities in the Pacific Northwest. It’s primary mission is to preserve and protect the benefits of the federal Columbia River Power System for consumer-owned utilities of the region.