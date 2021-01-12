Teton County officials overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-A significant increase in recent COVID-19 cases has created significant delays for the Teton County, Wyoming Health Department case investigation and contact tracing team.



In the last week, the county experienced over 270 new COVID-19 cases, averaging 39 cases per day. On one day, January 11, more than 60 new cases were reported. Health Department officials said it may take several days to reach any one individual due to the current case load.



“When the number of COVID-19 cases is this high, it overwhelms our staff,” said Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond. “Unless case numbers decrease, our team will not be able to contact all new positive cases each day. This is significant because it also delays other important steps, such as notifying the close contacts of positive cases.” Pond added, “based on past surges, we expect to see more hospitalizations in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations tend to lag a couple weeks behind spikes in COVID-19 cases.”

The health department is asking anyone who may have tested positive to immediately isolate themselves from everyone possible, including household members. This includes using your own bedroom and bathroom when possible.

If you must share a common space, wear a mask and always keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Ensure surfaces are frequently disinfected and all household members should not only wash their hands regularly but also wear masks inside.



You can find more information on how to behave after a positive test, visit the county’s website.