Idaho Guard returns from DC duty

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-More than 300 Idaho National Guardsmen returned home from Washington D.C. where they helped provide security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The troops landed at McGowan Field in Boise Sunday



"We're proud of you, but I'm not surprised you did exactly what I knew you would: you answered the call," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, told Soldiers and Airmen upon their return. "You accomplished the mission and you represented Idaho in a professional manner."



According to National Guard officials, Idaho soldiers augmented the Washington D.C. National Guard and served in support of the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police.



The Idaho contingent was part of an estimated 26,000 Guard members who took part in security-related duties. They were issued standard equipment, including their service weapons. They carried ammunition on their person, but not in their weapons.



The Soldiers and Airmen worked 12-to-20 hour shifts. They took breaks in designated areas, which included the U.S. Capitol visitor center and a nearby parking garage before the inauguration. Idaho personnel slept in hotels in the district area while off-duty.



"I had a great experience," said Airman 1st Class Jaden Sanchez, who works as an optometrist technician in Eagle and serves in the 124th Fighter Wing. "It was great working with the Idaho National Guard and seeing our nation's capital, I had never been before."



101st CST Soldiers and Airmen served as liaison officers for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Systems area command and the joint task force joint operations center; drivers for White House and Capitol events with the task force command group; and alongside members of the Department of Energy, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and local first responders.





