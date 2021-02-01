Ambulance crews training on new rescue equipment

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Pocatello Fire Department is using a $92,359.67 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant to upgrade life-saving equipment used by Emergency Medical Services.



The Department purchased six Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) devices for use by its ambulance crews. Once applied to a patient, the machines provide consistent chest compressions throughout a resuscitation effort.



Three of the units have already been placed on frontline ambulances in Pocatello. One will be placed on each of the ambulances stationed in Lava Hot Springs, Downey and Inkom, once those crews are trained over the coming weeks.



The Pocatello Fire Department has had a contract with Bannock County to provide ambulance services throughout the county.