Skiers rescued from Grand Teton avalanche

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI)-A joint effort from the Teton County Search and Rescue team and Grand Teton National Park Rangers rescued several cross-country skiers from an avalanche at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.



Several skiers were skiing in the Olive Oil area in the southeast area of the park. One of them triggered an avalanche and all of them were caught up in it.



The avalanche was estimated to be 40-feet wide and 2-3 feet deep. One skier was able to dial 911 and reach Teton Interagency Dispatch.



A Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter responded, along with members of Teton County Search and Rescue and park rangers.



One skier, Stanley Edwards, 52, of Driggs, Idaho was short-hauled to a landing zone at Teton Village, then transported to St. John’s Health in Jackson. The other three skied out of the area with emergency responders.



Always check avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry.

