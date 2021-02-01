Woman hospitalized after Two Top snowmobile crash

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A woman was hospitalized after a snowmobile crash on the Two Top trail system, about 4 miles west of West Yellowstone, at around 2 p.m. Saturday.



Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reached the 50-year-old woman on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance. She was not identified.

Rescuers said she missed a corner, left the trail and struck a tree. She sustained shoulder, back, and face injuries in the crash.



They were unable to place the woman on a backboard, due to the severity of her injured shoulder, so she was seated on the back of a rescue snowmobile.



She was transported, slowly, to West Yellowstone, where an awaiting Hebgen Basin Fire ambulance transported her to the Big Sky Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.