Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:59 am
Published 9:01 am

Woman hospitalized after Two Top snowmobile crash

WEST YELLOWSTONE RESCUE 2
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue
WEST YELLOWSTONE RESCUE 1
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A woman was hospitalized after a snowmobile crash on the Two Top trail system, about 4 miles west of West Yellowstone, at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reached the 50-year-old woman on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance.  She was not identified.

Rescuers said she missed a corner, left the trail and struck a tree.   She sustained shoulder, back, and face injuries in the crash. 

They were unable to place the woman on a backboard, due to the severity of her injured shoulder, so she was seated on the back of a rescue snowmobile.  

She was transported, slowly, to West Yellowstone, where an awaiting Hebgen Basin Fire ambulance transported her to the Big Sky Medical Center.   Her condition is unknown.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content