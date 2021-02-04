Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:28 am
Published 8:31 am

Crash blocks South Yellowstone traffic

Police lights
MGN Online

IDAHIO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on South Yellowstone Highway, south of Idaho Falls, at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to ISP, a juvenile driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on West 81st South and attempted to go south on South Yellowstone Highway.

John Schultz, 64, of Shelley, was northbound on South Yellowstone in a 2016 Cadillac ATS.  

ISP said the juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Cadillac.

Both lanes of South Yellowstone were blocked for about 45 minutes.   The crash remains under investigation.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content