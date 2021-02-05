Wyoming documents huge 2020 job losses

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has completed a detailed review of the second quarter of 2020 and it reflects the deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Wyoming suffered huge job losses in the second quarter of the year. The state lost 26,733 jobs and total payroll fell by $216.5 million.



The largest job losses were in the leisure and hospitality industry, accounting for 10,255 jobs. Oil and gas industries lost 4,541 jobs and other losses spread through schools, construction, retail, and professional and business service sectors.



Smaller job losses were reported in health care and social assistance.



Teton County lost 4,587 jobs (-21.4%) and its total payroll decreased by $58.5 million (-11.8%). The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and other services. The only job gains were in the construction sector.



Preliminary data show employment fell by another 22,800 jobs in the third quarter and total payroll fell another $282 million. County level third-quarter 2020 employment and wages data will be released May 7.

