Fire damages Idaho Falls home

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Fire caused an estimated $200,000 damage to a house in the 1000 block of Carmel Drive at around 6 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called at 6 p.m. to a reported grease fire on a grill. The fie was spreading to the porch, eaves, roof and attic.

Firefighters evaquated three adults and several pets. There were no injuries.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power did shut off utilities in the area as a precaution.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house and fire damage to the outside porch, eaves, roof, attic, kitchen and front living room.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire, but embers reignited the fire several times.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.