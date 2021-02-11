Former INL Director named to Idaho Power board

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Former Idaho National Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Peters has been named to the board of directors of Idaho Power and IDACORP.

“Dr. Peters is a national leader in the energy industry,” said Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power President and Chief Executive Officer. “His innovative and strategic approach combined with a unique expertise in energy and cybersecurity make him an excellent addition to our board.”



Peters is currently serving as Executive Vice President for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to Battelle, he held multiple leadership positions with Argonne National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory. He led INL as President of Battelle Energy Alliance from 2015 through 2020.



“I fell in love with Idaho during my time at INL, and I’m so glad to continue my ties to the state in this important role,” said Dr. Peters. “It’s an exciting time to join the Idaho Power board as the company continues to chart its path toward 100% clean energy.”

Dr. Peters serves as a senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Energy on nuclear energy technologies, research and development programs and nuclear waste policy. He served two years as Chairman of the National Laboratory Directors’ Council, an independent body that coordinates initiatives and advises the U.S. Department of Energy and other laboratory stakeholders.