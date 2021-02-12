American Airlines adds Idaho Falls flights

Local News

(Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)-American Airlines has announced the addition of daily Idaho Falls flights. The Idaho Falls Airport released the following news release:

"The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is excited to announce expanded travel opportunities for area travelers with the addition of two new, nonstop routes on American Airlines set to begin service out of Idaho Falls this summer.

Daily nonstop flights from Idaho Falls to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) will commence June 3, 2021. Tickets are now available for booking at aa.com or by contacting a local travel agent.

“American is excited to add daily, nonstop service between our hubs in Dallas-Ft. Worth and Phoenix to Idaho Falls regional airport,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “As customers once again embrace travel, the National Parks System is high on their list of destinations. Not only do these new flights open a gateway to the parks, but they also provide local residents with access to hundreds of one-stop connections across American’s network. And when customers take to the skies, our Clean Commitment ensures their well-being through every step of their travel journey.”

“There is so much good news contained in this announcement about American Airlines! This is very exciting for Idaho Falls,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “For the traveler, it means getting to many more destinations more quickly. And for all of us it indicates that Eastern Idaho as a region and Idaho Falls in particular, are poised for some very promising growth in the coming months.”

Both of the new American Airlines routes will be operated with Canadair Regional Jets, specifically the CRJ-700, known for their dual class offering and impeccable reliability. The year-round service enhances the ability of not only local travelers to utilize their local airport, but provides further gateways for those wishing to visit the Idaho Falls region.

“We are thrilled American Airlines has chosen to partner with IDA as they bring new, year-round service to the region,” said Rick Cloutier Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director. “It’s perfect timing as we open the second phase of our new terminal project. Along with American’s new flights, we will have new gates available in a more customer-focused environment.”

IDA is currently undergoing a $12 million expansion project which will add an additional 38,000 square feet to the passenger terminal including two new terminal gates -one on the second floor and one on the ground floor, a new jetway for the second-floor gate and three covered ground-level boarding positions.

The terminal will also undergo a complete remodel which will relocate the TSA screening and check-in area as well as add a new, dedicated TSA pre-check line. The front lobby and interior of the facility are similarly included in the remodel with a new service-animal and pet relief area incorporated.

“This is an exciting time for us, the city and the region,” said Cloutier. “American Airlines is a perfect addition as we grow and expand. We look forward to working with them and wish them great success in IDA.”

A spokesman for American Airlines confirmed the flights would commence June 3. The airline is updating schedules over the weekend and flights will be available for sale on Monday.



