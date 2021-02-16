Avalanche potential becoming extreme

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Utah Avalanche Center reports back country danger is high and likely to rise to “extreme” in some areas. Heavy snowfall and drifting from a significant and prolonged winter storm will continue to overload an exceptionally weak snowpack.



As a result, the center says routes you may have successfully used for years are not so safe and people should take extraordinary precautions.



Bottom line, they say avalanches are certain to occur and people should use extreme caution. Avalanches will be fast-moving, very destructive, and may run historic distances over places that normally aren’t affected.





Elsewhere, conditions are rated dangerous to very dangerous for the Teton, Togwotee, and Greys River regions. Conditions are dangerous in the Lionhead and Gallatin National Forest regions. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says conditions there are dangerous, especially in upper elevation terrain in the Sawtooth, Western Smoky, Galena Summit and Eastern Mountain zones.



Always check ahead before venturing into the back country.



