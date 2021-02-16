Wyoming health officials concerned about vaccine-related fraud

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-The public demand for a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine is setting up a forum for potentially fraudulent activity.



“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” said Michael Ceballos, WDH director. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”



Ceballos restated that COVID-19 vaccines are free to those who are getting them. Insurance is not required. And, your social security number is not needed and should not be given over the phone to someone who unexpectedly calls you.



He also advised that vaccines are not typically being given in people’s homes and there is no payment option to get ahead in line.



Some people may legitimately be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards at their vaccine appointments. That is only so professionals giving shots can get reimbursed.



“It’s also important to ensure you are on the right website if seeking vaccine information or appointment details,” Ceballos said.



Official vaccine distribution details and pre-registration options for each county in Wyoming can be found here or call the toll-free vaccine phone line at 800-438-5795.