Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:28 am
Published 5:59 am

School & Road Closures 2-23

US 26 AT RIRIE 8 AM TUESDAY
ITD
US 26 at Ririe

Idaho Falls, Id (KIFI)---

SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS:
Ashton Elementary
North Fremont Jr. & Sr. High Schools
Teton School District #401

ROAD CLOSURES:

IDAHO:
Idaho 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed due to high winds

US 26 betweeen Ririe and Rainy Creek Road in Swan Valley, due to blowing snow

WYOMING:
Highway 89 from Moose to Moran due to high winds/blowing snow

Highway 89 between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

No unnecessary  travel is advised between the south boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Airport Junction Road or between Airport Junction Road and Moose

Home / Idaho / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content