Pocatello awards small business grants

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Pocatello will award $245,487 in small business grants to help over 30 local businesses and organizations.



The Small Business Grants Program is awarding up to $10,000 for qualified expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, 34 businesses and organizations received a grant. 14 received the full $10,000 and the smallest grant totaled $500.



“Small businesses are a vital part of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “The City Council felt that one of the best things to do with some of our funding was to assist small businesses that contribute so much to our community.”

The city set aside $250,000 to help local business from the city’s allocation from Governor Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.



The program was initially announced in November 2020 and the city was allowed to extend the deadline to January 13.