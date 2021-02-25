Tractor Drive launches FFA day at Rigby High School

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby FFA is celebrating National Future Farmers of America Week Thursday with an appreciation luncheon at Rigby High School.



The day began with the annual Tractor Drive, where students drove their family tractors into Rigby for school.





The Tractor Drive is sponsored by Scotty’s True Value and the luncheon by Grub Slingers. The day culminates with a “Weld Off” sponsored by Norco, Pacific Steel, and Southco Metals.