Blackfoot selected for learning program grant
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-The Blackfoot School District is among eight Idaho districts and five community organizations that will receive grants for youth academic and enrichment opportunities.
The grants, ranging from $100,000 to $175,000, will be offered through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. Blackfoot was awarded a $168,500 grant through federal Title IV, Part B funding for out-of-school and summer learning programs.
“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers support schools and communities by keeping students safe and academically engaged beyond regular school hours, helping to reduce achievement gaps and ease families’ child care costs,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Awarding these grants is an annual highlight for the State Department of Education.”
The awards were announced by the Idaho State Department of Education Monday.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council $115,000
Blackfoot School District $168,500
Gooding Joint District $115,242
Boys & Girls Club, Magic Valley $115,000
West Side School District $118,922
St. Marie’s Joint District $124,469
Coeur d’Alene School District $175,000
Lincoln County $141,224
Treasure Valley YMCA $102,835
Kendrick Joint School District $119,901
Wendell School District $142,030
Plummer-Worley School District $113,519
Boys & Girls Club, Nampa $100,000
The recipients were selected from among 22 eligible applicants for a total of $1.65 million.
