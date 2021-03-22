Blackfoot selected for learning program grant

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-The Blackfoot School District is among eight Idaho districts and five community organizations that will receive grants for youth academic and enrichment opportunities.



The grants, ranging from $100,000 to $175,000, will be offered through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. Blackfoot was awarded a $168,500 grant through federal Title IV, Part B funding for out-of-school and summer learning programs.



“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers support schools and communities by keeping students safe and academically engaged beyond regular school hours, helping to reduce achievement gaps and ease families’ child care costs,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Awarding these grants is an annual highlight for the State Department of Education.”

The awards were announced by the Idaho State Department of Education Monday.



Upriver Youth Leadership Council $115,000

Blackfoot School District $168,500

Gooding Joint District $115,242

Boys & Girls Club, Magic Valley $115,000

West Side School District $118,922

St. Marie’s Joint District $124,469

Coeur d’Alene School District $175,000

Lincoln County $141,224

Treasure Valley YMCA $102,835

Kendrick Joint School District $119,901

Wendell School District $142,030

Plummer-Worley School District $113,519

Boys & Girls Club, Nampa $100,000

The recipients were selected from among 22 eligible applicants for a total of $1.65 million.