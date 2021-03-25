Skip to Content
By
today at 5:55 pm
Published 5:57 pm

Expect delays on US 20 near Aston

MGN Online

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Expect delays on US 20 just north of Aston near Federal Hill.

Idaho State Police says only one lane of travel is open right now due to a crash.

Troopers are alternating eastbound and westbound traffic to let people get through.

It is not known when the road will be cleared.

