Deadly rabbit virus found in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-State officials have confirmed Rabbit Hemmorhagic Disease (RHD) has been found in two wild jackrabbits southwest of the Boise Airport in Ada County. These are the first cases of RHD identified in rabbits in Idaho.

RHD is a highly contagious and often deadly virus in rabbits. It is not known to affect humans, livestock, or another other species of pets.

It is spread through direct contact with an infected animal, carcass, contaminated food or water source or other material coming into direct contact with an infected rabbit. Since it can also be spread by insects, it is extremely difficult to eradicate in wild rabbit populations.

Rabbit owners need to be practicing enhanced biosecurity measures at all of their operations,” said Dr. Scott Leibsle, State Veterinarian. “Prevention is the best disease mitigation strategy right now.”

ISDA recommends that domestic rabbit owners and breeders of pet, show and meat production rabbits incorporate strict biosecurity measures to protect their rabbits and prevent the spread of the disease.

You can find more information on the ISDA website.