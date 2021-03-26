HUD approves Shoshone Bannock housing grant

Local News

WASHINGTON (KIFI)-The Shoshone Bannock Tribes, Ft. Hall Reservation has been awarded a $938,798 grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said the grants were included in the "American Rescue Plan" and a clear statement that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring equitable access to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

“HUD understands the significance of our responsibility to serve American Indian and Alaska Native families, and the Department is dedicated to working in a government-to-government manner with Tribes to quickly bring much-needed relief to Tribal communities.”

The block grants are primarily aimed at helping low-income American Indian and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant was computed based on a formula considering local needs and housing units managed.

The money can be used for housing development, operation and maintenance, and modernization of existing housing. Funds can also be used to improe management services, crime prevention, safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.

The Shoshone Bannock Tribes' grant was the largest of four awarded to Idaho tribes. Also funded were the Nez Perce Tribe, Kootenai Tribe, and Coeur D'Alene Tribe.

The total grant award was $2,573,836.