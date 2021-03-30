St. Anthony producer to chair Potatoes USA

Local News

DENVER, Co. (KIFI)-Potatoes USA has elected St. Anthony producer Jaren Raybould as Chairman of the Board. Raybould is a managing member of Raybould Brothers Farms since 2002.



Potatoes USA is the national marketing and promotion board for the U.S. Potato industry.



Raybould served as First Vice Chair and acting Chairman of the marketing and promotion board for the U.S. potato industry. It is his sixth year on the board where his work included co-chairing the Domestic Marketing Committee for 3 years and serving as a member of the Administrative Committee.



In Idaho, Raybould grows Russet Burbanks and Norkotahs for retail and food service and supplies Five Guys Restaurants.



Raybould describes his job as a humbling experience, “I get to be a part of something bigger than myself and witness the day-to-day miracle of growing and raising potatoes that feed thousands of families across the country.”



Raybould said his goals as chairman include restoring demand for potatoes back to pre-pandemic levels. He plans to lead by encouraging the industry to continue adapting to best meet changing and evolving market needs.

In addition to Raybould, Steve Elfering of Idaho Falls was named to co-chair the Domestic Marketing Committee.